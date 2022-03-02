Bonnie Raitt Addresses Ukraine Crisis at 2022 Billboard Women in Music Event: ‘My Heart Is Heavy’

Bonnie Raitt, who was honored with the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music event held Wednesday (March 2), took two opportunities to bring up the crisis in Ukraine during the show.

After delivering a quiet acoustic performance of the John Prine-penned “Angel From Montgomery” alongside Jackson Browne on bass, the 10-time Grammy winner made a special dedication. “That’s for the women of Ukraine,” she said.

Later on in the event, during her acceptance speech for the Icon Award, the singer-songwriter and activist began by expressing her delight at being part of the event. “I’m so proud to be part of this celebration of bada– women around the world,” she declared. She went on to give shoutouts to various women in entertainment who have inspired her, including Joan Baez, Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Gloria Steinem, Jane Fonda and many others.

“Let us keep fighting keep to bring more equity and opportunity to women in all aspects of our industry and society at large,” she noted. “And lastly I want to thank my mom and dad for inspiring my love of music and standing up for what’s right.”

That led to Raitt’s closing comments, in which she addressed Russia’s all-out, unprovoked assault on Ukraine.

“My heart is heavy for the people of Ukraine, and I know the Russian people are not in agreement — so many of them — with what’s being done,” she said. “I pray for all the people who are working hard for peace, including the man who started the war. May he have a transformation.”

She concluded: “I can’t think of a better tribute to thank you than heading back out on the road soon doing what I love, with a new album, and finally over this pandemic. Stay safe everybody. … Here’s to the people of Ukraine. Here’s to all of you for celebrating women in music.”

The event’s honorees included Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo; H.E.R., who received the Impact Award; Saweetie, who was honored with the Game Changer Award, and others. The show, which was hosted by 2008 Woman of the Year Ciara, streamed live on Twitter.