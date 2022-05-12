Brian Tyler Named BMI Icon (and Wins Four Other Awards) at BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards

President and CEO of BMI Michael O'Neill and Honoree Brian Tyler attend the 38th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 11, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Usually, when someone wins a career-capping lifetime achievement award, it comes at the twilight of their career. That’s not the case for Brian Tyler, who received the top honor – BMI Icon – at the 38th Annual BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards while also receiving four regular awards for his scoring work. The awards were held on Tuesday (May 11) at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It amounted to a slightly belated 50th birthday celebration for Tyler, who hit the big 5-0 on May 8. In addition to the Icon award, Tyler won two BMI theatrical film awards for F9: The Fast Saga and Scream, one streaming film award for Those Who Wish Me Dead, and one cable TV award for Yellowstone. This ups his career total of BMI Awards to 38.

BMI president and CEO Mike O’Neill presented Tyler the BMI Icon accolade, noting that he exemplifies the term “rock-star composer.” O’Neill added, “Your outstanding music and unique artistry enrich the emotion and stories of the films and shows we love to immerse ourselves in.”

A video tribute followed, in which Justin Baldoni, Jon Chu, DJ Caruso, Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone and others shared their experiences of working with Tyler. As he accepted the honor, Tyler said, “I will look back on this as one of the highlights of my life. It is a privilege to be among you talented and incredible human beings to receive this honor.”

Previous BMI Icon Award recipients include Alan Silvestri, Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard, John Williams and Terence Blanchard.

The event also celebrated 18 first-time BMI Film, TV and Visual Media award recipients including Carlos Rafael Rivera, who received two awards honoring his work on the film The Queen’s Gambit and the TV series Hacks.

Other first-time recipients included Nicholas Britell (Cruella), Alex Lacamoire (Vivo), Tamar-kali (The Lie) and Awkwafina (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens).

Atli Örvarsson dominated his category – BMI network television awards – with six awards for his work on two franchise hits. He won for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

Other multiple winners included James Newton Howard, Blake Neely, Thomas Newman, Mac Quayle and Atticus Ross.

As previously announced, BMI composers Amy Andersson, Miriam Cutler, Isolde Fair, Penka Kouneva, Starr Parodi and Lolita Ritmanis received the BMI Impact Award. The award recognized their work on the groundbreaking Women Warriors: The Voices of Change project, which celebrates female activists who have fought for human rights and equality over the years.

Andersson wrote, directed and produced the live-to-picture symphony concert and documentary film, which has played on the international festival circuit. The project won a Grammy for best classical compendium at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3.

O’Neill and BMI EVP of distribution, publisher relations & administration services, Alison Smith, presented the award.

Upon receiving the award, Andersson said, “As BMI composers and lyricists, we accept this Impact Award with deep honor and a sense of accomplishment and pride.” Parodi added, “Women Warriors was born from a dream and from the deep desire to pay tribute and honor these women whose shoulders we stand on.”

The private ceremony was hosted by O’Neill and BMI senior vice president, creative, Alex Flores.

For a complete list of winners, visit BMI.com.