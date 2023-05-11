×
Christopher Lennertz Becomes BMI Icon at 2023 Film, TV & Visual Media Awards

Atli Örvarsson received the most awards of the evening – a whopping six – for his work on two hugely successful TV franchises.

Christopher Lennertz attends the 2023 BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for BMI

Christopher Lennertz was named a BMI Icon at BMI’s 39th Annual Film, TV & Visual Media Awards, which were presented at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday (May 10). Making the night even sweeter: Lennertz also won a regular award for his work on the streaming series, The Boys.

The private ceremony was hosted by BMI president/CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI vice president, creative, film, TV & visual media, Tracy McKnight.

In presenting Lennertz with the award, O’Neill noted that the composer was “legendary for his diverse and distinctive impact across the worlds of film, television and gaming.”

Previous BMI Icon recipients include Terence Blanchard, Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard, Rachel Portman (PRS), Alan Silvestri, Brian Tyler and John Williams. (Blanchard, Newton Howard, Tyler and Williams all won 2023 awards, underscoring their longevity.)

Atli Örvarsson received the most awards of the evening – a whopping six – for his work on two hugely successful TV franchises. He won for Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

Kevin Kiner won four awards on the night for Samaritan, Peacemaker, Titans and Dark Winds.

Ludwig Göransson won three awards for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Turning Red and The Book of Baba Fett.

Double winners were Pierre Charles, Mychael Danna, Ramin Djawadi, Harry Gregson-Williams, Sean Kiner, Clint Mansell, Tony Morales, Mike Post, Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian.

Awards are presented in six categories – theatrical films, streaming films, streaming documentaries, streaming series, network TV and cable TV.

For a complete list of winners, go here.

