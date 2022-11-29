BLACKPINK Wins Worldwide Fans’ Choice at 2022 MAMA Awards

Another accolade for BLACKPINK! The girl group, along with nine other acts in K-pop, managed to secure the worldwide fans’ choice top 10 award at the 2022 MAMA Awards, which took place in Japan at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Though the girl group was not in attendance, they were honored with a “Pink Venom” dance tribute and a special segment that aired at the award show that also featured their music producer Teddy Park.

BLACKPINK was the only female group who won the worldwide fans’ choice top 10 award. The other nine artists who were victorious in the category are BTS, ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT DREAM, PSY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TREASURE and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Winners of the award were voted on by fans on the MAMA website in a series of polls that ended on Nov. 4.

Day 2 of the 2022 MAMA Awards is scheduled to take place on Nov. 30. BLACKPINK is up for another four awards at the ceremony in the best female group, best dance performance female group and song of the year “Pink Venom,” as well as artist of the year categories.

For BLINKs who were hoping to catch the quartet at the awards show, you’re out of luck. BLACKPINK is just one day away from starting the European leg of its Born Pink World Tour. The European leg will kick off on Nov. 30 in London, and will make stops in Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and more before heading back to Asia in 2023.