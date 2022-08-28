BLACKPINK Delivers Biting First U.S. Award Show Performance With ‘Pink Venom’ at 2022 VMAs

BLACKPINK performs onstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Just after 2022 MTV Video Music Award co-host LL Cool J crowned this year’s event as the “most diverse and global ever,” Latto introduced K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to the stage.

“This next group has not only dominated K-pop, they’ve taken over the world,” said Latto, a four-time VMA nominee this year. She then noted it was not only the girl group’s first time ever at the VMAs but also the act’s first ever U.S. award show performance.

To celebrate, BLACKPINK treated BLINKs to a performance of its new hit single “Pink Venom.” The song is the first single from the group’s upcoming second studio album, Born Pink, out Sept. 16. “Black Venom” hit No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs, becoming BLACKPINK’s first leader on the Billboard chart.

As the menacing beat and opening whistle filled the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., a glowing pink cloud hovered above the stage as pink smoke seeped out over the audience. For the performance, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa dressed in all black with soft pink accents, hitting high-energy choreography and vocals that packed a punch.

Following the release of “Pink Venom,” the song became the Spotify’s most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day in 2022 so far. And on YouTube, the hit scored the biggest 24-hour music video debut of the year so far, also earning the third-largest 24-hour debut of all time with a whopping 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours on the platform.

BLACKPINK was nominated for and won best metaverse performance for their “The Virtual” performance at the 2022 VMAs. They’re also up for group of the year.

Watch t hem perform “Pink Venom” at the 2022 MTV VMAs below: