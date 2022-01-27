Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards to Honor Bonnie Raitt, Doja Cat, Karol G & More

Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music Awards are returning to Los Angeles.

This year’s event, hosted by Ciara, will take place March 2 at the YouTube Theater at L.A.’s Hollywood Park and for the first time ever, tickets to attend the Women in Music Awards will be available to the public. Tickets will go on sale in February.

The annual Women in Music event recognizes music’s top female artists, producers and executives for their contributions to music industry and their communities. Bonnie Raitt will receive the Icon Award, and Gabby Barrett will receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda.

Phoebe Bridgers is 2022’s Trailblazer Award recipient, and Doja Cat will be honored with the Powerhouse Award. Karol G will receive the Rule Breaker Award, Saweetie will receive the Game Changer Award and Summer Walker gets this year’s Chartbreaker Award.

All of the aforementioned honorees will also perform at the annual ceremony. Additionally, Reservoir Media’s Founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi will receive the Executive of the Year Award.

“We are once again thrilled to recognize a diverse group of incredibly powerful women driving the music business and shaping pop culture,” said Billboard’s editorial director, Hannah Karp. “From legendary acts to those just beginning to make a name for themselves, these are all women pushing the envelope and inspiring fans around the world with their musicality, determination, attitude and style. We are thrilled to bring these influencers together for a night of incredible performances and inspiring conversation about the future of music.”

“Billboard’s Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry,” said Julian Holguin, president of Billboard. “From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”

Additional honorees, including the 2022 Woman of the Year Award recipient, performers, celebrity presenters and more will be announced soon. Sponsors for the event include Honda, presenter of the Rising Star Award.

The 2022 Women in Music Awards will stream live, with more details to be announced. For more information on Women in Music and to keep up with the latest announcements, visit billboardwomeninmusic.com, and follow along on Instagram and Twitter @billboard with the hashtag #BBWomenInMusic.