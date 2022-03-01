How to Watch the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards are taking over the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 2), and if you’re not one of the lucky fans who snagged tickets to see the event in person, you can still join in on the fun from home.

The event will stream live for free on Twitter here, giving fans globally a front-row seat to red-carpet coverage, backstage highlights, in-show moments and exclusive acceptance speeches and performances from the honorees.

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards honorees include Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo; Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

The homage to female influence in the music industry and beyond will be hosted by 2009 Woman of the year Ciara.

The WIM collaboration with Twitter extends the ongoing partnership between Billboard and Twitter, which for the past two years has included Twitter exclusively hosting the Billboard Grammys live stream, as well as the launch in 2021 of the first of its kind, real-time Billboard Hot Trending Songs powered by Twitter chart.

For more information on Women in Music, visit billboardwomeninmusic.com, and follow along on Instagram and Twitter @billboard with the hashtag #BBWomenInMusic.

Check back here on Wednesday (March 2) to watch the Women in Music Awards exclusive Twitter live stream.