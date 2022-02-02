How to Get Tickets to the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

For the first time ever, tickets will be available to the public to attend Billboard‘s annual Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, CA.

American Express Card Members can access the Amex presale here beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 3, at 10 p.m. PT. General on-sale will then be available beginning at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 4, at billboardwomeninmusic.com. Ticket prices range from $65 to $95.

To ensure the safety of all attendees and staff, Billboard will comply with all applicable COVID-19 federal, state and local laws for the 2022 Women in Music Awards.

The event, hosted by Ciara, will recognize music’s top female artists, producers and executives for their contributions to music industry, their communities and beyond. Bonnie Raitt will receive this year’s Icon Award, and Gabby Barrett will take home the Rising Star Award presented by Honda.

Phoebe Bridgers is 2022’s Trailblazer Award recipient, and Doja Cat will receive the Powerhouse Award. Karol G will be honored with the Rule Breaker Award, Saweetie will receive the Game Changer Award and Summer Walker gets this year’s Chartbreaker Award. The honorees will also perform at the ceremony.

Reservoir Media’s Founder and CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi will receive the Executive of the Year Award.

Additional honorees, including the 2022 Woman of the Year Award recipient, performers, celebrity presenters and more will be announced soon. For more information on Women in Music and to keep up with the latest announcements, visit billboardwomeninmusic.com, and follow along on Instagram and Twitter @billboard with the hashtag #BBWomenInMusic.