2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Honor Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Becky G & More

The Billboard Women in Music Awards are returning March 1, 2023, with Billboard honoring today’s most influential female powerhouses who are shaping the music landscape.

Emmy-winning writer/actress Quinta Brunson will host the 2023 ceremony, which will take place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will honor Becky G with the Impact Award presented by American Express, Doechii with the Rising Star Award presented by Honda, Ivy Queen with the Icon Award, Kim Petras with the Chartbreaker Award, Latto with the Powerhouse Award, Lainey Wilson with the Rulebreaker Award, Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award, and TWICE with the Breakthrough Award.

More performances and talent — including the 2023 Woman of the Year recipient — will be announced at a later date. Sponsors for the ceremony include American Express, presenter of the Impact Award; Honda, presenter of the Rising Star Award; Mugler; and Nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” said Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp. “With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

Tickets to attend the Women in Music Awards are available to the public. American Express card members can take part in the ticket presale taking place Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, before the public on-sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, at billboardwomeninmusic.com. Prices range from $85 to $275.

The 2023 Women in Music Awards will also stream live with more details about the livestream to be announced soon.