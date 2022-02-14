2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Stream Exclusively on Twitter

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards will stream live on Twitter from the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 2. Re-establishing its longstanding relationship with Twitter, the partnership with WIM will give fans around the world a front-row seat to the night’s action, including live red-carpet coverage, backstage highlights, key in-show moments and exclusive acceptance speeches and performances from the honorees.

Billboard will also share exclusive Twitter Spaces conversations with Christina Aguilera and select award recipients leading up to the show. Also, for the first time ever, tickets are available to the public for the Women in Music Awards, with the general public invited to order theirs now here. To ensure the safety of all attendees and staff, Billboard will comply with all applicable COVID-19 federal, state and local laws for the 2022 Women in Music Awards.

“We’re thrilled to continue our close relationship with Twitter to live stream Billboard’s first in-person Women in Music Awards in over two years. We look forward to building a unique and organic streaming experience with Twitter, and ultimately bringing all of the can’t miss moments from Women in Music to

passionate fans everywhere,” said Billboard President Julian Holguin in a statement. “This partnership allows us to reach beyond the walls of the event venue and honor the powerful women driving the music industry and shaping pop culture amongst a global audience.”

The 2022 Women in Music Awards will honor some of music most legendary talents, including Woman of the Year honoree Olivia Rodrigo, Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt and Executive of the year Golnar Khosrowshahi. Other honorees/performers for this year’s event include: Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Karol G, Saweetie and Summer Walker.

H.E.R. will receive the American Express Impact Award at this year’s event, which will be hosted by 2009 Woman of the year Ciara, with more performers and presenters to be announced soon.

The WIM collaboration with Twitter extends the ongoing partnership between Billboard and Twitter, which for the past two years has included Twitter exclusively hosting the Billboard Grammys live stream, as well as the launch in 2021 of the first of its kind, real-time Billboard Hot Trending Songs powered by Twitter chart.

“Billboard is one of our most trusted and innovative partners and together, we’re delivering content that music fans want to see and celebrating the artists they love,” said Sarah Rosen, Head of U.S. Entertainment and News Partnerships at Twitter in a statement. “Streaming this year’s Women in Music Awards is the perfect way to honor and amplify the female artists that fans talk about every day on Twitter.”

For more information on Women in Music and to keep up with the latest announcements, visit billboardwomeninmusic.com, and follow along on Instagram and Twitter @billboard with the hashtag #BBWomenInMusic.