How to Watch All the Billboard Women in Music 2023 Performances

Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music event took over the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Mar. 1), and the night was filled with love, support and celebration for the music industry’s most impactful women.

Beyond honoring the 2023 Woman of the Year SZA and her many accomplishments — including her 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with her latest album, SOS — artists like Rosalía, Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Lainey Wilson, Doechii, Becky G and Latto were also honored with their own awards at the ceremony. Rosalía was the event’s first-ever Producer of the Year, Lana Del Rey was the night’s Visionary, Kim Petras took home the Chartbreaker award, TWICE was the Breakthrough artist, Lainey Wilson was awarded the Rulebreaker honor, Doechii was honored as the Rising Star, Becky G accepted the Impact award and Latto was 2023’s Powerhouse.

Additionally, a number of the star-studded honorees took the stage to deliver some incredible performances and celebrate their achievements.

If you happened to miss out on the official Women in Music livestream or you’re hoping to relive some of the night’s musical moments, we’ve got you covered. See below for all of the 2023 Billboard Women in Music onstage performances.

TWICE

Kim Petras

Becky G

Latto

Doechii

Lainey Wilson