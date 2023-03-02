×
Which Was Your Favorite Performance at Billboard Women in Music 2023? Vote!

TWICE, Becky G and Kim Petras were among the artists who graced the stage.

TWICE
TWICE at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/PMC

Billboard‘s 2023 Women in Music event took place at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 1), and brought out the several of the biggest and brightest stars who have cemented their impact within the music industry over the past year. In between acceptance speeches — Lana Del Rey, SZA, Rosalía were among the few to go home with an award — attendees were treated to performances from TWICE, Becky G, Kim Petras and more, but which was your favorite?

SZA

SZA Postpones SOS Tour Show in Philadelphia

Becky G

Kim Petras

Twice

After receiving the Breakthrough Artist Award, the K-pop stars delivered a stunning showcase of its second-ever English single, “Moonlight Sunrise,” expertly performing the track’s choreography in unison, much to the delight of ONCEs in the audience.

Becky G, recipient of the Impact Award, took to the stage to perform a solo rendition of her Karol G collab “Mamiii,” backed by a guitarist, percussionist and two backing vocalists. “Lo que no sirve, que no estorbe/ Te metiste autogol por torpe/ Te quedó grande este torque/ Ya no estoy pa que de mí te enamores, baby/ Sin visa ni pasaporte/ Mandé tu falso amor de vacaciones,” she sang in Spanish.

Kim Petras, who used her Chartbreaker Award acceptance speech to plead for women’s body autonomy, performed her recently released dark-pop banger “brrr” under a blanket of billowing fog.

Doechii, Latto and Lainey Wilson also graced the stage for Women in Music, but which performance was your favorite? Vote in our poll below.

