How the Billboard Music Awards Are Being Reimagined for 2023

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards, set for Sunday, Nov. 19, are shaking up the traditional awards-show format.

In addition to the artists who perform live that night, select BBMAs winners will celebrate their achievements through unique performance experiences with their top fans. One-hundred superfans of those award winners will receive a “golden ticket,” which will allow them to attend a performance with the winning artist at a secret location.

Curated in close collaboration with the performing artists, these experiences will connect talent with their most engaged fans, and in the process give artists the creative freedom to deliver awards show performances in a newly imagined way.

The program will weave together these artist-fan experiences with live components from the show in Los Angeles in a first-of-its-kind awards show format. The show will honor all BBMAs winners, as well as a salute to this year’s Icon Award recipient with special tribute performances. Additionally, select industry awards will be presented.

Billboard and Dick Clark Productions announced last month that the show was moving from its customary spring time slot to the fall.

From its debut in 1990 through 2006, the Billboard Music Awards took place in December. Every edition from 2011 onward was held in May, with the exception of the pandemic-delayed 2020 show, which rolled out in October.

The 2022 BBMAs were held May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and were hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The BBMAs celebrates the hottest names in contemporary music, with winners determined by performance on the Billboard charts, which measure key fan interactions with music, including audio and video streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and touring.

Awards for the 2023 BBMAs are based on music consumption reflected on Billboard’s charts dated Nov. 19, 2022 through Oct. 21, 2023. Those are the dates encompassing the 2023 year-end chart period.

