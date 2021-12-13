It’s Beyonce vs. Jay-Z for Best Original Song at 2022 Critics Choice Awards — Will It Be the Same With Oscars?

Beyoncé is competing against her husband, Jay-Z, for best original song at the Critics Choice Awards; the nominations were announced on Monday (Dec. 13). Beyoncé is nominated for co-writing “Be Alive” from King Richard; Jay-Z is nominated for co-writing “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall. If the Oscars follow suit and nominate both stars for best original song, it will mark the first time a married couple has competed against each other in any Oscar category.

Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi, has two of the five best song nominees at the Critics Choice Awards. He co-wrote both “Guns Go Bang” and “Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up. If the Oscars follow suit and nominate both songs, it will mark the first time a songwriter has been nominated with songs from two different films in the same year since Lionel Richie doubled up 36 years ago with “Say You, Say Me” from White Nights (which won) and “Sister” from The Color Purple.

The Oscar music races are starting to come into focus with Monday’s announcement of both the Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations. Three songs and two scores were nominated by both shows and thus should be considered Oscar front-runners.

“Be Alive” from King Richard, “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto and “No Time to Die” from the movie of the same name are up for best original song at both shows.

The two other nominees for best original song at the Golden Globes are “Down to Joy” from Belfast and “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect. The two other nominees at the Critics Choice Awards are “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall and “Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up.

Dune (Hans Zimmer) and The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood) are up for best original score at both shows.

The three other nominees for best original score at the Golden Globes are The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat), Encanto (Germaine Franco) and Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias). The three other nominees at the Critics Choice Awards are Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell), Spencer (Greenwood) and Nightmare Alley (Nathan Johnson).

Thus, Greenwood has two of the five best score nominees at the Critics Choice Awards. Last year, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross had two of the six nominees with Soul (on which they teamed with Jon Batiste) and Mank. (Soul won.) Greenwood is of course the lead guitarist and keyboardist of Radiohead; Reznor and Ross comprise another top-tier rock band, Nine Inch Nails.

Of this year’s Critics Choice Award nominees in a music category, only one had won in that category before. Zimmer, nominated for Dune, won 21 years ago for Gladiator.

The double best original song nominations (at both shows) are good news for Billie Eilish and and her brother Finneas, who co-wrote “No Time to Die,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote “Dos Orugitas.”

“No Time to Die” is already an award winner. It won a Grammy on March 14 for best song written for visual media and an award for song – feature film from the Hollywood Music in Media Awards on Nov. 17.

Should Miranda win an Oscar for “Dos Orugitas,” he would become an EGOT. He will be 42 on Oscar night, which would make him the third-youngest EGOT in history, trailing Robert Lopez and John Legend, who were both 39 when they clinched EGOT status.

The last two years, both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards (and also the Oscars) agreed on Joker and Soul for best original score. But there hasn’t been as much agreement recently for best original song. Last year, all three of these awards shows crowned different winners. The Critics Choice Award went to “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami…, the Golden Globe went to “Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead, the Oscar went to “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah.

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards will broadcast live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on The CW and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 9 from 7-10 p.m. ET (delayed PT). Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer are set to host the show, which will be co-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

Here’s a complete list of nominees in the two music categories at both shows. First up: the nominees from the Critics Choice Awards.

Best original song, motion picture

“Be Alive” from King Richard (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall (Netflix) – Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Shawn Carter (Jay-Z)

“Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up (Netflix) – Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Taura Stinson

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best original score, motion picture

Don’t Look Up (Netflix) — Nicholas Britell

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood

Spencer (Neon) — Jonny Greenwood

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures) – Nathan Johnson

Dune (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer

Now, here’s a complete list of nominees in the two music categories at the Golden Globes.

Best original song, motion picture

“Be Alive” from King Richard (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast (Focus Features) — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best original score, motion picture

The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat

Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias

Dune (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer