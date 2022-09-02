Beyoncé & Jay-Z Sent Nicki Minaj Flowers to Congratulate Her on ‘Beautiful’ VMAs Vanguard Award

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are giving Nicki Minaj her flowers — literally. To congratulate the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper on her recent VMA Video Vanguard Award win, the power couple sent over a gorgeous bouquet and a sweet note.

Minaj shared a video of her gift from the Carters on her Instagram story Thursday (Sept. 1), revealing they’d sent her a big vase of cream-colored roses and white lilies. “Congrats on your beautiful award,” the couple had written in a note tucked into the flowers. “Sending you all of our love.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Beyoncé Jay-Z Nicki Minaj See latest videos, charts and news

The message was signed “Hov and B Holla.”

“Thank you so much,” Minaj captioned the video. “The both of you. For everything.”

Minaj thanked both Beyoncé and Jay-Z during her Vanguard acceptance speech at this year’s VMAs, which took place on Sunday (Aug. 28). “Thank you to all the people who inspired me, and who I think inspired my flow,” she said, her gold Moon Person tucked in her left arm. “Lil Wayne, Foxy Brown, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z.”

“The people who gave me huge opportunities that I’ll never forget,” she continued in her speech, which came right after the 39-year-old rapper performed a medley of her greatest hits. “Kanye West, Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Britney Spears, Rihanna.”

Queen Bey, who teamed up with Minaj for their 2014 tracks “Feeling Myself” and “Flawless Remix,” isn’t a stranger to the Video Vanguard Award. She took home the honor eight years before Minaj did, and was presented with her gold Moon Person by none other than Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy.

Watch Nicki Minaj accept the Video Vanguard Award — and thank Beyoncé and Jay-Z in her speech — at the 2022 VMAs below: