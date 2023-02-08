Beyoncé Poses With Her Grammys & Dances With Jay-Z After Historic Win: Watch

Beyoncé is the most awarded artist in Grammy history as of Sunday (Feb. 5), and she’s taking a moment to celebrate. As she should.

Related Beyonce Becomes Top Grammy Winner of All Time

In a triumphant video posted to her Instagram Wednesday morning (Feb. 8) that features a remix of her song “Cuff It,” the 41-year-old record-setter poses with the four Grammys she picked up over the weekend for best dance recording, best dance/electronic album, best traditional R&B vocal performance and best R&B song. Stunning in form-fitted black gown with matching opera gloves, she dances hand-in-hand with Jay-Z and a group of friends.

In another clip, Bey holds hands with her husband as she and her team appear to be leaving the ceremony, victoriously pumping her fist. The video also features shots of the “Break My Soul” singer accepting her historic 32nd Grammy award, tearing up onstage as she surpassed Sir Georg Solti’s 31 trophies and became the top Grammy winner of all time.

Bey previously celebrated her wins on Instagram right after awards night, sharing photos with her new trophies, wearing a matching gold headpiece, and writing, “To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty… I feel very grateful and filled with joy!”

She isn’t the only one who’s pumped up over her big night. Lizzo and Adele — both documented Bey superfans — posed for a selfie together with the “Formation” musician onstage in the background giving her thank you speech. “Selfie as Beyoncé casually makes herstory,” Lizzo captioned the snaps, posting them to Twitter.

Watch Beyoncé celebrate her historic Grammy wins below: