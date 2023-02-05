Beyoncé Was ‘Trying Not to Be Too Emotional’ After Winning Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy With ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé won best dance/electronic music album with Renaissance at the 2023 Grammys Sunday (Feb. 5), which made her the top Grammy winner of all time.

After taking the trophies for best R&B song for “Cuff It,” best traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and best dance/electronic song with “Break My Soul,” the chart-topping superstar went onstage to collect her fourth award of the night (so far) and delivered an emotional speech.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” Beyoncé, who set a new record with 32 Grammy Awards, said teary-eyed. “I’m trying to receive this night … I want to thank God for protecting me, thank you God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. My beautiful husband and beautiful three children. Thank you to the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre, thank you so much to the Grammys.”

Even before her historic win, Beyoncé had already posted on social media a big thank you to “my hive.”

“Thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y’all!” she wrote. “It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance. Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions! I feel very grateful and filled with joy!

Beyonce is up for a few more awards at the 2023 ceremony, including album (Renaissance), record and song of the year (“Break My Soul”).

