Beyonce Earns Her First Oscar Nomination: See the Best BeyHive Reactions

Beyonce performs onstage during the "On the Run II" Tour at NRG Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Beyoncé can official say she is an Academy Award nominee. On Tuesday (Feb. 8), the 2022 Oscars nominations were announced, and included a nice surprise for the 28-time Grammy winner: a nomination in the best original song category.

The 40-year-old earned a nod in the category for her song “Be Alive” from the King Richard original motion picture soundtrack. Ahead of the nominations announcement, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were both on the shortlist for the category, the rapper for “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall soundtrack. Had Hov also landed a nod, it would have made them the first married couple in Oscars history to be nominated in the same category.

The “Be Alive” singer’s first nomination for best original song comes after previously being shortlisted at the 2021 Academy Awards for her work on “Spirit” for The Lion King, which failed to receive a nomination. “Spirit” wasn’t the first time that Beyoncé was left out of Oscar nominations: Her songs for Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Fighting Temptations and Dreamgirls all failed to receive recognition by the academy.

In the best original song category, Beyoncé is up against “Down to Joy” from Belfast (Van Morrison), “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda), “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days (Diane Warren) and “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell).

Naturally, the BeyHive is buzzing with excitement at the news of the singer’s first Oscar nomination, and took to Twitter to share hilarious tweets and memes about her adding another accolade to her list. See some of the best tweets from BeyHive about Beyoncé’s Oscar nomination below.

And when you say “Beyoncé” don’t forget to put “ACADEMY AWARD NOMINATED SONGWRITER” in front of it! pic.twitter.com/Qw8PYtE5ga — kyle (@blkboybulletin) February 8, 2022

Be Alive by Beyonce just got the Oscar nomination without Beyonce doing one interview, roundtable, film magazine, music video or for uour consideration request. Homegirl didn't send the academy not a free ticket, vacation, goodies basket or eye wink. pic.twitter.com/sIatUzVaxI — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) February 8, 2022

Beyoncé getting nominated for an Oscar during black history month makes sense with my fantasy pic.twitter.com/bwli4DIx9U — ✨ (@heyjaeee) February 8, 2022

Beyoncé I hope you know this means you have to perform at the Oscar’s pic.twitter.com/C5ZX6F9L7K — B7 Updates (@B7Album) February 8, 2022

WOKE UP TO BEYONCÉ OSCAR NOMINATION pic.twitter.com/fZE2lzzXq9 — pettyoncé (@misspettyonce) February 8, 2022

beyoncé got an oscar nomination without recognizing the song, without doing interviews every two business days, without campaigning for months, without crying for it, minding her business and staying at home with her family. that’s why THEY are mad. pic.twitter.com/ltbnd34y1C — B7 Updates (@beyonceupdtes) February 8, 2022

Good morning to OSCAR NOMINATED Beyoncé Knowles-Carter ONLY !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EGRteOUWKV — . (@dripallonit) February 8, 2022

BEYONCÉ OSCAR-NOMINATED GISELLE KNOWLES-CARTER — BEYTHOVEN (@beyonceparkwood) February 8, 2022