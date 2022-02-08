×
Beyonce Earns Her First Oscar Nomination: See the Best BeyHive Reactions

The singer is nominated in the best original song category for "Be Alive" from the 'King Richard' soundtrack.

Beyonce
Beyonce performs onstage during the "On the Run II" Tour at NRG Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Kevin Winter/PW18/GI for Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé can official say she is an Academy Award nominee. On Tuesday (Feb. 8), the 2022 Oscars nominations were announced, and included a nice surprise for the 28-time Grammy winner: a nomination in the best original song category.

The 40-year-old earned a nod in the category for her song “Be Alive” from the King Richard original motion picture soundtrack. Ahead of the nominations announcement, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were both on the shortlist for the category, the rapper for “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall soundtrack. Had Hov also landed a nod, it would have made them the first married couple in Oscars history to be nominated in the same category.

The “Be Alive” singer’s first nomination for best original song comes after previously being shortlisted at the 2021 Academy Awards for her work on “Spirit” for The Lion King, which failed to receive a nomination. “Spirit” wasn’t the first time that Beyoncé was left out of Oscar nominations: Her songs for Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Fighting Temptations and Dreamgirls all failed to receive recognition by the academy.

In the best original song category, Beyoncé is up against “Down to Joy” from Belfast (Van Morrison), “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda), “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days (Diane Warren) and “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell).

Naturally, the BeyHive is buzzing with excitement at the news of the singer’s first Oscar nomination, and took to Twitter to share hilarious tweets and memes about her adding another accolade to her list. See some of the best tweets from BeyHive about Beyoncé’s Oscar nomination below.

