Beyonce Receives First Daytime Emmy Nod

Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Nov. 16, 2019 in Hollywood.

Beyoncé received her first Daytime Emmy nomination on Tuesday (May 5). She was nominated in the outstanding original song category for writing “Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song” from her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina.

Queen Bey has received eight Primetime Emmy nominations over the years, but has yet to win there. She may well win a Daytime Emmy before she wins a Primetime Emmy. Daytime Emmys count toward EGOT tallies, though Beyoncé still needs to win an Oscar and a Tony before that dream becomes a reality.

Beyoncé isn’t the only music superstar who fared well in the nominations. Kelly Clarkson, Gloria Estefan and music host Ryan Seacrest were also nominated in individual categories.

In addition, a program hosted by an ex-Beatle is in the running. Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration is up for outstanding instructional and how-to program.

The nominations for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View each received nine nods, which put them in a tie for fourth place among all nominated programs. Three soap operas (sorry, daytime dramas) led the way. The Young and the Restless had 18 nods, followed by General Hospital (17) and Days of Our Lives (11).

Other talk shows that scored multiple nods included The Drew Barrymore Show (six), Red Table Talk (four), Tamron Hall (four), Articulate with Jim Cotter (three), Red Table Talk: The Estefans (three), The Ellen DeGeneres Show (two), Live With Kelly and Ryan (two), Peace of Mind with Taraji (two), The Real (two), Today Show with Hoda and Jenna (two) and Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (two).

All nominees for best informative talk show feature people of color as hosts. Those shows are: GMA3: What You Need to Know, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Red Table Talk, Red Table Talk: the Estefans, Tamron Hall and Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.

Pat Sajak is competing with himself for outstanding game show host. He is nominated for both the syndicated Wheel of Fortune and ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

With two nominations this year, the venerable This Old House hits 100 nominations. The show will become only the third series to receive Lifetime Achievement honors (joining 60 Minutes and Sesame Street)

Syndicated programs led the way with 48 nods. Among individual platforms, ABC and CBS tied with 31 nods each. Netflix had 27, followed by PBS with 23, NBC with 15 and Facebook Watch with 12. This year marks the First Daytime Emmy nominations for MasterClass, discovery+ and IMDb TV.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children’s programming, 2022 will mark the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.

All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.

The awards will be presented in two parts in June. The Creative Arts & Lifestyle Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 18. The Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will be presented live at 9 p.m. EDT (tape delayed on the West Coast at 9 p.m. PDT) on Friday, June 24, on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI). Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

Here’s a list of nominations in the categories that are most relevant to the music community.

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Cat People, Netflix

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Penguin Town, Netflix

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

Wildlife Nation, Syndicated

Outstanding Original Song

“Grateful for It All,” The Young and the Restless, CBS

“Next to You,” The Young and the Restless, CBS

“Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song,” Talks With Mama Tina, Facebook Watch

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager , Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: the Estefans, Facebook Watch

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View, ABC

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, Syndicated

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

Outstanding Daytime Program Host

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, Conscious Living, PBS

Gary Bredow, Start Up, PBS

Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown’s Places to Love, PBS

Jeff Corwin, Wildlife Nation, Syndicated

Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix

Kevin O’Connor, This Old House, PBS | Roku

Patton Oswalt, Penguin Town, Netflix

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal, CBS

Steve Harvey, Family Feud, Syndicated

Leah Remini, People Puzzler, Game Show Network

Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

Hot Ones, Complex Networks

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC

Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: the Estefans, Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall, Syndicated

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood, Syndicated

Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated

Extra, Syndicated

Inside Edition, Syndicated

Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program

Dream Home Makeover, Netflix

Home Work, Magnolia Network

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines, MasterClass

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration, MasterClass

This Old House, PBS | Roku

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

First Film, Netflix

If These Walls Could Rock, AXS TV

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation, Lifetime

Music’s Greatest Mysteries, AXS TV

One Symphony, Two Orchestras, PBS

Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube.com