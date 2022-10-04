This year’s top hip-hop artists will be honored on Tuesday night (Oct. 4) for BET’s Hip Hop Awards, which returns to Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center.

See below for everything you need to know about this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by Fat Joe.

Explore Explore Fat Joe See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

2022 BET Hip Hop Awards: Air Date, Time, Channel

The BET Hip Hop Awards will air on BET on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at 9 p.m. ET/PT, 8 p.m. CT. The show will simulcast on MTV2.

How to Watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Online

Those who want to watch the BET Hip Hop Awards online can tune in on BET.com with a cable provider login.

No cable? Signing up for free trials of Philo, fuboTV, Direct TV Stream, Vidgo, YouTube TV or a subscription to SlingTV will give you access to BET as well, to let you watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards live on TV or stream the BET Hip Hop Awards from your laptop, tablet or phone.

You can watch a live stream of BET (live in most markets) plus dozens of other TV channels via Hulu + Live TV, which is currently discounted to $49.99/month for three months. This limited deal ends Wednesday (Oct. 5).

Who Is Performing at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards?

Busta Rhymes, Pusha T, Lil’ Kim, Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, Fat Joe, French Montana, Remy Ma, Lil Flip, Dead Prez, Ice Cube, Jadakiss, Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia and M.O.P. are among the performers billed to take the stage. A star-studded tribute celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Loud records will also be featured in the ceremony.

The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher will include Baby Tate, Topaz Jones, Jayson Cash, Guapdad 4000 and Armani Caesar.

Who Is Being Honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards?

Trina will receive this year’s I Am Hip-Hop Award. The Miami native, whose career has spanned more than 20 years, joins fellow female rappers such as MC Lyte, Lil Kim, and Salt-N-Pepa in earning the prestigious honor.

See the full list of BET Award nominations.