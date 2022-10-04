×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

How to Watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

This year's top hip-hop artists will be honored on Tuesday (Oct. 4), at the ceremony hosted by Fat Joe.

By 
Rania Aniftos, Latifah Muhammad
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Remy Ma and Fat Joe perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Marcus Ingram/GI for BET

This year’s top hip-hop artists will be honored on Tuesday night (Oct. 4) for BET’s Hip Hop Awards, which returns to Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center.

See below for everything you need to know about this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by Fat Joe.

Explore

Explore

Fat Joe

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

2022 BET Hip Hop Awards: Air Date, Time, Channel

The BET Hip Hop Awards will air on BET on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at 9 p.m. ET/PT, 8 p.m. CT. The show will simulcast on MTV2. 

How to Watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Online

Those who want to watch the BET Hip Hop Awards online can tune in on BET.com with a cable provider login.

Related

Feid

Feid Announces His First-Ever U.S. Headlining Tour: Here Are the Dates

No cable? Signing up for free trials of Philo, fuboTV, Direct TV Stream, Vidgo, YouTube TV or a subscription to SlingTV will give you access to BET as well, to let you watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards live on TV or stream the BET Hip Hop Awards from your laptop, tablet or phone.

You can watch a live stream of BET (live in most markets) plus dozens of other TV channels via Hulu + Live TV, which is currently discounted to $49.99/month for three months. This limited deal ends Wednesday (Oct. 5).

Who Is Performing at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards?

Busta Rhymes, Pusha T, Lil’ Kim, Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, Fat Joe, French Montana, Remy Ma, Lil Flip, Dead Prez, Ice Cube, Jadakiss, Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia and M.O.P. are among the performers billed to take the stage. A star-studded tribute celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Loud records will also be featured in the ceremony.

The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher will include Baby Tate, Topaz Jones, Jayson Cash, Guapdad 4000 and Armani Caesar.

Who Is Being Honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards?

Trina will receive this year’s I Am Hip-Hop Award. The Miami native, whose career has spanned more than 20 years, joins fellow female rappers such as MC Lyte, Lil Kim, and Salt-N-Pepa in earning the prestigious honor.

See the full list of BET Award nominations

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad