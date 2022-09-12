Drake Leads 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations: Full List

Drake takes the lead with 14 nominations at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, while Kanye West comes in second with 10 nods and Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with nine.

The Certified Lover Boy MC is up for hip hop artist of the year, hustler of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer and hip hop album of the year and has earned multiple nods within the same category. His “Way 2 Sexy” collaboration with Future and Young Thug as well as his feature on Future’s “WAIT FOR YOU” (also featuring Tems) are nominated for best hip hop video, best collaboration and song of the year. His cameos on “WAIT FOR YOU” as well as Jack Harlow‘s “Churchill Downs” have secured Drake two nods in the Sweet 16: best featured verse category, while his and 21 Savage‘s “Jimmy Cooks” earns Drake a total of three nominations in the best collaboration category.

Like Drake, Ye also earns nods in the hip hop artist of the year, hustler of the year, best live performer, hip hop album of the year, best hip hop video, best collaboration, song of the year and best featured verse categories. He’s also up for producer of the year and impact track for “City of Gods” with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys. Lamar and Baby Keem‘s “Family Ties” is up for best hip hop video, best collaboration and impact track, the latter of which Lamar has another nomination for “The Heart Part 5.” He and Dave Free are also up for video director of the year. Future comes in fourth with eight nominations, while Baby Keem, Cardi B and J. Cole tie for six nods each.