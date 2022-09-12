Drake Leads 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations: Full List

Drake takes the lead with 14 nominations at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, while Kanye West comes in second with 10 nods and Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with nine.
The Certified Lover Boy MC is up for hip hop artist of the year, hustler of the year, lyricist of the year, best live performer and hip hop album of the year and has earned multiple nods within the same category. His “Way 2 Sexy” collaboration with Future and Young Thug as well as his feature on Future’s “WAIT FOR YOU” (also featuring Tems) are nominated for best hip hop video, best collaboration and song of the year. His cameos on “WAIT FOR YOU” as well as Jack Harlow‘s “Churchill Downs” have secured Drake two nods in the Sweet 16: best featured verse category, while his and 21 Savage‘s “Jimmy Cooks” earns Drake a total of three nominations in the best collaboration category.
Like Drake, Ye also earns nods in the hip hop artist of the year, hustler of the year, best live performer, hip hop album of the year, best hip hop video, best collaboration, song of the year and best featured verse categories. He’s also up for producer of the year and impact track for “City of Gods” with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys. Lamar and Baby Keem‘s “Family Ties” is up for best hip hop video, best collaboration and impact track, the latter of which Lamar has another nomination for “The Heart Part 5.” He and Dave Free are also up for video director of the year. Future comes in fourth with eight nominations, while Baby Keem, Cardi B and J. Cole tie for six nods each.
Fat Joe will host this year’s award show from the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta. “This will be the BIGGEST award show in history,” he previously told Billboard. “It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards, and I can’t thank Connie [Orlando] and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”
Nominees across 17 categories were selected by a voting body of music industry insiders.
As previously announced, the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will be taped at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Centre on Friday, Sept. 30 and will premiere on air Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.
Here’s the complete list of 2022 BET Hip Hop Award nominees:
Best hip hop video
A$AP Rocky, “D.M.B.”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
BIA & J. Cole, “London”
Future feat. Drake & Tems, “WAIT FOR YOU”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Best collaboration
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
Drake feat. 21 Savage, “Jimmy Cooks”
Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, “Johnny P’s Caddy”
Future feat. Drake & Tems, “WAIT FOR YOU”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Best duo or group
42 Dugg & EST Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
EARTHGANG
Styles P & Havoc
Best live performer
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the year
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor
Song of the year
Latto, “Big Energy”
Hitkidd & Glorilla, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, “Hot Shit”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Future feat. Drake & Tems, “WAIT FOR YOU”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Hip hop album of the year
Latto, 777
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West, Donda
Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU
Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry
Nas, King’s Disease II
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Hip hop artist of the year
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Producer of the year
ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
Best breakthrough hip hop artist
Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
Glorilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana
DJ of the year
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
KAYTRANADA
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible
Best hip hop platform
Big Boy’s Neighborhood
Breakfast Club
Caresha Please
Complex
Drink Champs
HipHopDX
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
NPR Tiny Desk
Verzuz
Hustler of the year
50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: best featured verse
Drake, “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)
J. Cole, “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)
J. Cole, “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
Lil Baby, “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)
Kanye West, “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
Drake, “WAIT FOR U” (Future feat. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss, “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)
Impact track
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, “City of Gods”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, “Nobody”
Latto, “Pxssy”
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5”
Doja Cat, “Woman”
Best international flow
Benjamin Epps (France)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (UK)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (UK)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)