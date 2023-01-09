What Should Win Best Original Song at the 2023 Golden Globes? Vote!

The 2023 Golden Globes are upon us, with the awards show set to take over the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Three of music’s hottest female stars – Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift – are among the nominees for best original song at the 2023 Golden Globes, with RiRi up for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which she co-wrote with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson and Tems. Gaga is nominated for co-writing “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. Bloodpop was her co-writer on the song. Swift, meanwhile, was nominated for “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing.

Additionally, Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz’s “Ciao Papa” from Pinocchio and Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR are also nominated in the category.

Let us know which song should take home the trophy for best original song at the 2023 Golden Globes by voting in our poll below.