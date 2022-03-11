Benee Enters The 1,000,000,000 List With ‘Supalonely’

Benee is welcomed into The 1,000,000,000 List.

The New Zealand artist (real name Stella Rose Bennett) and her collaborator Josh Fountain gain entry to the club for 1 billion plays of “Supalonely,” a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in 2019.

The alt-pop breakup song caught fire on TikTok, where it became a dance challenge, and promptly made the leap to commercial radio and the mainstream charts.

As NZ entered its first level-4 lockdown in 2020, “Supalonely” took fight, and Benee’s career soared. She went on to perform the song virtually on The Tonight Show with feature vocalist, New York singer-songwriter Gus Dapperton; and collected a slew of awards, including the 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Award for “Glitter,” four Tuis at the Aotearoa Music Awards, and her first BMI Pop Award.

Explore Explore Benee See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I have no doubt that this is just the launch pad for more global hits from both Stella and Josh, both super talented writers whom we are very proud to have as part of the APRA AMCOS team,” says APRA AMCOS NZ head of operations, who presented the creators with their awards earlier this week.

“Supalonely” is published by Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing, and co-written with Brendan Rice, and Canadian songwriter Jenna Andrews.

An initiative of Australasian PRO APRA AMCOS, the 1,000,000,000 List recognizes streams from all major services including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, YouTube Music, Vevo, Amazon, and more.

The List is said to be the first award of its kind to acknowledge a songwriter’s achievement. Past recipients include Lorde, (for “Royals”) Kevin Parker (for Tame Impala‘s “The Less I Know The Better”), Dean Lewis and Jon Hume (for “Be Alright”), Flume (for “Never Be Like You”), Starley and P-Money (for “Call On Me”), Vance Joy (for “Riptide”), Gotye (for “Somebody That I Used to Know”), and Vassy (for “Bad”). See the full list here.