Becky G Rocks the 2022 Billboard Music Awards With ‘Baile Con Mi Ex’ & ‘Mamiii’

Becky G arrived at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards carpet wearing a feathered and sequined lavender dress on Sunday (May 15), where she later performed live on the Infinity Stage.

Following an introduction from Chloe Bailey, who revealed she’s a “huge fan” of the Mexican-American artist, Becky G took center stage for a rocking medley performance.

Wearing an all-leather outfit, Becky kicked off her set with the official debut of “Baile Con Mi Ex,” a retro-pop track that forms part of her new album, Esquemas. She then revealed a sexy lace one-piece to perform “Mamiii.” The Karol G-assisted track recently earned Becky her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

“Growing up, I remember my mom listening to Ana Gabriel or Jenni Rivera, and singing those songs with that oomph. It’s so good. And although ‘Mamiii’ isn’t a ranchera, there’s a reason why I put a grito [shout] in the beginning. It’s despecho [spite],” the artist previously told Billboard. “You sing that song at the top of your lungs and it feels good. And us two together is something the industry and fans were waiting for a long time. I was waiting for it. I don’t know how many songs I had invited Karol to be a part of. But like my grandma says, cuando Dios quiere [when God wants].”

On her Instagram Sunday, Becky posted a photo carousel featuring Rauw Alejandro, Doja Cat, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe Bailey, and Cara Delevigne, which she captioned “Here we are, global and representing our flags. Latino gang,”

