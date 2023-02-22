Bebe Rexha to Perform at 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Bebe Rexha is set to perform at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023, airing live on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Explore Explore Bebe Rexha See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Rexha will perform her global hit “I’m Good (Blue),” a collab with David Guetta that reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month. It also received a Grammy nomination for best dance/electronic recording. Last week, Rexha released a new single, “Heart Wants What It Wants,” from her upcoming third studio album on Warner Records. She also just announced her Best F*N Night Of My Life Tour kicking off May 31.

The Kids’ Choice Awards have a history of landing performances by major pop artists. Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow performed on last year’s show. Justin Bieber performed on the 2020 show, joined by Quavo for “Intentions.” Many current hitmakers grew up watching the Kids’ Choice Awards and have affection for the show and its signature green slime.

“I’ve always loved the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards!,” Rexha said in a statement. “I can’t wait to perform and see who gets slimed.”

The show will be hosted by social media personality Charli D’Amelio and football commentator and former wide receiver Nate Burleson. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2, and livestream on Nick.com and the Nick App.

The show will also feature appearances by Nick sitcom stars That Girl Lay Lay (star of That Girl Lay Lay) and Young Dylan (star of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan), who will perform his new single “I Just Wanna.”

Fans in the U.S. can cast their votes across 31 categories on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, with an additional 32 international categories available in regions around the world.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, vice president, unscripted current series; Luke Wahl, vice president, unscripted creative; and Jennifer Bryson, vice president, production, tentpoles, events & music & specials. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Harriet Cuddeford and Andria Parides serving as co-executive producers.