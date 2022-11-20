Bebe Rexha Delivers Futuristic ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ Performance at the 2022 AMAs

Bebe Rexha was fittingly blue for her performance at the 2022 AMAs on Sunday (Nov. 20) — the singer took to the stage to perform her and David Guetta‘s dance hit “I’m Good (Blue).”

To fit the song’s dance and techno elements — an interpolation of Eiffel 65’s 1998 single “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” — Rexha appeared on stage in a metallic silver corset ensemble with matching sliver tights and heels while performing the track.

Accompanied by backup dancers clad in blue tops and shiny pleather blue pant ensembles, Rexha sang the song’s infectious chorus, “‘Cause I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright/ Baby, I’ma have the best f—in’ night of my life/ And wherever it takes me, I’m down for the ride/ Baby, don’t you know I’m good, yeah, I’m feelin’ alright.”

“I’m Good (Blue)” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and peaked at No. 2 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts; on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, the track hit No. 1 and is on its eleventh week on the chart.

Speaking with Billboard about the track’s success, Rexha said, “Never did I think in a million years that it would be so big … I guess people want to feel that 2000s nostalgia, especially after the three years of a pandemic and being cooped in their houses. It brings back that feeling of nostalgia, and it makes you feel kind of warm. I will put my hands up on this one and say I get it, but I’m also confused and shocked, but also very grateful.”