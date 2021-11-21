Bad Bunny, Tainy & Julieta Venegas Go Sci-Fi for Eye-Popping 2021 AMAs Performance

Tainy, Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas combined for an eye-popping, visually ambitious performance of their hit single “Lo Siento BB:/“ at the 2021 American Music Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Nov. 21), combining wild costumes, neon colors and spectacular set pieces for a futuristic showcase.

After Tainy kicked off the performance in front of his keyboards with smoke billowing behind him, Venegas was shown sitting at a nearby piano, her body adorned in multicolor lights and her face projected onto a mask to resemble an avatar of the Mexican singer-songwriter. Soon, Bad Bunny joined the fray above the stage, rapping and singing from within a hovering orb, his eyes obscured by a cyclops mask. The performance turned “Lo Siento BB:/“ into a sci-fi spectacle, and all three artists dug deep into the concept.

“Lo Siento BB:/“ has peaked at No. 2 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Earlier in the evening, Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo took home the American Music Award for Favorite Latin Album.

Click here for the updating winners’ list from the 2021 AMAs.

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.