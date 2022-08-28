Bad Bunny Brings His World’s Hottest Tour to 2022 VMAs With ‘Titi Me Pregunto’

After making history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards by becoming the first Latin artist to win artist of the year, Bad Bunny brought part of his current World’s Hottest Tour to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday night (Aug. 28).

Broadcast live from his tour stop at Yankee Stadium, the Puerto Rican artist performed his energetic dembow track “Titi Me Pregunto” joined by his diverse dance group and surrounded by thousands of ecstatic fans at the venue. This marks the reggaeton phenom’s second VMAs appearance. His first, three years ago, was a joint performance with J Balvin of “Que Pretendes.”

Bunny, who was a four-time nominee, received his Moon Person trophy from the Yankee Stadium stage. “From my heart, I don’t have words to descibe what I feel and the pride of receiving this at the Yankee Stadium,” he said. “I always knew that I could become a huge artist without changing my culture, my slang, and my language. I am Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, from Puerto Rico to the world.”

The Puerto Rican act’s “Titi Me Pregunto” was also nominated for in the best Latin category, which was nabbed by Anitta’s “Envolver.” Un Verano Sin Ti was nominated for album of the year, which Harry Styles won with Harry’s House, and his Chencho Corleone-assisted “Me Porto Bonito” up for song of the summer. The track is currently in its 14th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

The 2022 VMAs were held on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The show was the first broadcast from that venue three years ago. For the third year in a row, the VMAs simulcasted on The CW Network, making the show available to an expanded broadcast audience, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.