Bad Bunny to Perform on 2022 MTV VMAs Live From Yankee Stadium

Bad Bunny will perform on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards live from his tour stop at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 28. The tour stop is part of “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour.”

The 2022 VMAs are set to air from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

This marks the Puerto Rican phenom’s second VMAs appearance. His first, three years ago, was a joint performance with J Balvin of “Que Pretendes.”

The VMAs have a long history of remote performances, dating back to the very first show in 1984 when David Bowie performed his hit “Blue Jean” live from London. There have even been performances from stadiums before, such as Guns N’ Roses performing their hit cover of Wings’ “Live and Let Die” live from Wembley Stadium in London on the 1991 VMAs and Michael Jackson performing “Black or White” from his “Dangerous World Tour” stop at Wembley on the 1992 VMAs.

Bad Bunny is nominated for four VMAs this year, including artist of the year and album of the year. He would be the first non-English-language artist to win in either of those marquee categories. His other nominations this year are for best Latin (“Tití Me Preguntó”) and song of the summer (“Me Porto Bonito,” a collab with Chencho Corleone).

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti has topped the Billboard 200 for eight non-consecutive weeks. This year’s other nominees for album of the year are Adele’s 30, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

Last week, Bad Bunny received 23 nominations for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. That put him with a tie with Ozuna for the most nods in the show’s history. Ozuna hit that mark three years ago.

Last week, MTV announced that Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will “anchor” this year’s VMAs.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award and perform live at the show. Nicki Minaj is receiving this year’s other major honorary VMA award – the Video Vanguard Award.

Other artists set to perform on the show are Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and Kane Brown.

Voting for best new artist remains active into show. Here’s the full list of nominations.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers; Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.