Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Wins Best Música Urbana Album: ‘I Made This … With Love & Passion’

Bad Bunny won best música urbana album for his critically acclaimed set Un Verano Sin Ti. Beating out Farruko (La 167), Daddy Yankee (LEGENDADDY), Rauw Alejandro (TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2) and Maluma (The Love & Sex Tape), the Puerto Rican star delivered a heartfelt speech while accepting his award.

“Gracias! I made this album with love and passion, nothing else,” he said speaking in English and Spanish. “When you do things with love and passion, everything is easier. Life is easier. Thank you to everyone who listens to my music. Gracias a todos los Latinos. Thanks to all the artists who worked on this album, to the producers. I want to dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the capital of reggaeton. I want to dedicate it to the legends and not only the legends, but also new artists who keep this movement alive and keep refreshing it. To all the talents, let’s keep taking this genre to new levels. I love you all.”

Bad Bunny kicked off the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) with a bang. He started his high-energy performance with “El Apagón.”

For his show-stopping performance, he was accompanied by a total of eight plena (a genre from Puerto Rico) dancers, seven pleneros and eight cabezudos — giant characters — in tow. The cabezudos — all manufactured and handled by people from Puerto Rico — were an homage to Puerto Rican legends Tego Calderón, Roberto Clemente, Julia de Burgos, among others. “With a lot of love to all of you,” Bunny said at the beginning.

He then went on to perform his hit mambo song “Después de la Playa,” which Jack Harlow and Taylor Swift danced along to.

Watch his speech above.