Bad Bunny Receives 2023 GLAAD Vanguard Award: ‘Thank You to the LGBTQ Community for Embracing Me’

Bad Bunny was awarded the GLAAD Vanguard Award at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, March 30, in Los Angeles.

The Puerto Rican hitmaker received the distinguished honor, presented by fellow superstar Ricky Martin, that recognizes his advocacy and allyship for the LGBTQ community. The “Tiburones” singer offered a few words before giving Benito his award. “The most streamed artist in history is loudly standing with trans women and the entire community,” he said. “[And] letting the LGBTQ people dance, sing love and live lives authentically. That could not be more important right now.”

Then, it was Bad Bunny’s turn to take the stage and give his speech, which, of course, was entirely in Spanish. “Thank you to the LGBTQ community for embracing me, for loving me the way they do, and for inspiring me too,” said Bad Bunny, who dressed in drag for his 2020 “Yo Perreo Sola” music video and, last year, kissed a man on stage during his World’s Hottest Tour.

He continued: “I believe that when you have a good heart and you give love, that’s what you receive back, and that’s what I’ve wanted to do all this time with my music, with what I represent, with my space, with my concerts, with my shows, with all I do, that’s all I want to do. Give and receive love.”

The award honors media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting the equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people. Previous artists who have received the award include Kacey Musgraves, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Watch Bad Bunny’s entire acceptance speech below: