Daniel Ho, Hiroshima, Tia Carrere & More to Be Inducted Into Asian Hall of Fame

The Asian Hall of Fame is set to induct nearly two dozen honorees, including several musicians, at separate ceremonies in Glendale, Calif., and Seattle in November.

Musicians being inducted at either of the two events are Daniel Ho, a six-time Grammy winner for best Hawaiian music album; Hiroshima, two-time Grammy nominees in pop and R&B instrumental categories; Tia Carrere, two-time Grammy winner for best Hawaiian music album; Hiro Yakamoto, Grammy-nominated founding bassist of Soundgarden; and Daniel Pak, singer/songwriter and frontman for Seattle band Kore Ionz.

On Nov. 12, 17 inductees will be honored at a ceremony at Alex Theatre in Glendale, Calif. Inductees Hiroshima are set to headline one of their last concerts. Artist ambassador Ed Roth is set to perform with Robby Krieger and special guests. Celebration of Life honors go to inductee Norm Mineta and inductee Phil Chen. Frank Buckley of KTLA in Los Angeles is set to serve as master of ceremonies.

Other inductees at that first event are: Ho; Carrere; Panda Express founders Andrew and Peggy Cherng; Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim; first Indian Louis Vuitton brand ambassador Deepika Padukone; Crustacean founders Helene An and daughter Elizabeth An; comedian Jiaoying Summers; philanthropists Joseph Bae and Janice Lee; comedian/actress/activist Margaret Cho; animation artist Momo Wang; real estate leaders Omar and Christine Lee; Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); and NYX founder Toni Ko.

On Nov. 18, a Founders Gala at Sky View Observatory in Seattle will honor six inductees, plus artist ambassador Krist Novoselic of Nirvana. Artist ambassador Danny Seraphine and CTA headlines with The Temptations vocalist Tony Grant. Ed Roth performs with inductee Daniel Pak, inductee Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden and Krist Novoselic. Mimi Jung of KING 5 is master of ceremonies.

Seattle inductees are Pak; Yakamoto; Karen Wong; Pat Chun; the first indigenous inductee Virginia Cross; and, in memoriam, Robert and Ruth Chinn.

AHF advances equity through four philanthropic pillars. The Brain Trauma Program supports trauma survivors and brain injury research. The Social Justice Program advocates to reduce hate crimes, increase cultural literacy and reverse the Rescission Act of 1946. The Tech & Entertainment Program funds women-led innovation and cross-cultural content. The Young Professionals Program allows high-achieving diversity, ESL [English as a second language] and special needs young professionals to receive direct work experience.

The Robert Chinn Foundation has offered to match up to $500,000, which will go directly to these causes. A GoFundMe page has been set up for people who wish to donate.

Maki Hsieh, CEO of AHF, is a classically trained violinist, concert pianist and vocalist who has performed internationally. Hsieh launched the Brain Trauma program after her sister died of traumatic brain injury.

Established in 2004, AHF is a global platform that spotlights Asian excellence in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit asianhalloffame.org or contact Rochelle Srigley at rochelle@asianhalloffame.org.