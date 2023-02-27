Volker Bertelmann, Carter Burwell Among Nominees for 2023 ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards (Full List)

Volker Bertelmann’s score for All Quiet on the Western Front and Carter Burwell’s score for The Banshees of Inisherin are among the nominees for 2023 ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards.
They are also among the Oscar nominees for best original score, and were among the BAFTA nominees in that category (which Bertelmann won on Feb. 19).
Established as a first-of-its-kind program among U.S. performing rights organizations, the ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards enable composers to recognize the artistic accomplishments of their peers. The nominations committee includes composers and film, television and video game industry leaders. Voting is open to eligible ASCAP writer members through March 10 at www.ascap.com/composerschoice. Winners will be announced as part of the 2023 ASCAP Screen Music Awards the week of May 15.
Amanda Jones, Bear McCreary, Siddhartha Khosla, Dan Romer and Cristobal Tapia de Veer were each nominated in two categories.
More information about the 2023 ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards, including excerpts of the nominated music, is available at www.ascap.com/composerschoice.
Categories with six or more nominees reflect ties.
**Indicates a work co-written by non-ASCAP composer(s).
Film score of the year
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Simon Franglen
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Nathan Johnson
- The Menu – Colin Stetson
- Nope – Michael Abels
Documentary score of the year
- Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power – Sharon Farber
- Conversion – Paul Leonard-Morgan
- Prehistoric Planet – Hans Zimmer & Anže Rozman**
- Super/Natural – Amanda Jones
- Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off – Jeff Cardoni
Television score of the year
- Cobra Kai – Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Bear McCreary
- Only Murders in the Building – Siddhartha Khosla
- Slow Horses – Daniel Pemberton
- Station Eleven – Dan Romer
- The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia de Veer & Kim Neundorf
Television theme of the year
- Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – Holly Amber Church
- Only Murders in the Building – Siddhartha Khosla
- Somebody Somewhere – Amanda Jones
- Station Eleven – Dan Romer
- The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Video game score of the year
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori, Michael Sechrist**
- God of War Ragnarök – Bear McCreary
- Immortality – Nainita Desai
- Minecraft: The Wild Update – Lena Raine**
- MultiVersus – Gordy Haab