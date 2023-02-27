Volker Bertelmann, Carter Burwell Among Nominees for 2023 ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards (Full List)

Volker Bertelmann’s score for All Quiet on the Western Front and Carter Burwell’s score for The Banshees of Inisherin are among the nominees for 2023 ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards.

They are also among the Oscar nominees for best original score, and were among the BAFTA nominees in that category (which Bertelmann won on Feb. 19).

Established as a first-of-its-kind program among U.S. performing rights organizations, the ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards enable composers to recognize the artistic accomplishments of their peers. The nominations committee includes composers and film, television and video game industry leaders. Voting is open to eligible ASCAP writer members through March 10 at www.ascap.com/composerschoice. Winners will be announced as part of the 2023 ASCAP Screen Music Awards the week of May 15.

Amanda Jones, Bear McCreary, Siddhartha Khosla, Dan Romer and Cristobal Tapia de Veer were each nominated in two categories.

More information about the 2023 ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards, including excerpts of the nominated music, is available at www.ascap.com/composerschoice.

Categories with six or more nominees reflect ties.

**Indicates a work co-written by non-ASCAP composer(s).

Film score of the year

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Avatar: The Way of Water – Simon Franglen

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Nathan Johnson

The Menu – Colin Stetson

Nope – Michael Abels

Documentary score of the year

Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power – Sharon Farber

Conversion – Paul Leonard-Morgan

Prehistoric Planet – Hans Zimmer & Anže Rozman**

Super/Natural – Amanda Jones

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off – Jeff Cardoni

Television score of the year

Cobra Kai – Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Bear McCreary

Only Murders in the Building – Siddhartha Khosla

Slow Horses – Daniel Pemberton

Station Eleven – Dan Romer

The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia de Veer & Kim Neundorf

Television theme of the year

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – Holly Amber Church

Only Murders in the Building – Siddhartha Khosla

Somebody Somewhere – Amanda Jones

Station Eleven – Dan Romer

The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Video game score of the year