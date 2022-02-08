Anne-Marie Brushes Off Onstage Fall During 2022 Brit Awards Performance

Anne-Marie performs during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 8, 2022 in London.

Anne-Marie took the stage alongside her musical collaborators KSI and Digital Farm Animals at the 2022 Brit Awards on Tuesday (Feb. 8), and her performance started off just a bit slippery.

The 30-year-old pop star began to sing her opening verse on her Little Mix collaboration “Kiss My (Uh Oh)” atop a Queen of Hearts-themed staircase, but as she began to descend the stairs, she missed a step and tripped. She didn’t seem to get hurt and didn’t fall down completely, and continued her performance without a flaw (or missed step).

Explore Explore Anne-Marie See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Anne Marie just fell off the stage hahah pic.twitter.com/Yt0CK2XG8w — madiiiiiiiiiiiison (@whoismadii) February 8, 2022

Anne-Marie then sauntered across the stage, which was transformed into a Mad Hatter Tea Party straight from Alice in Wonderland to meet up with KSI and Digital Farm Animals to perform their hit “Don’t Play,” which dropped in January 2021. The song was nominated for song of the year at this year’s ceremony, though the award ultimately went to Adele’s “Easy on Me.”

The song peaked at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Official U.K. Singles Chart dated Jan. 30, 2021, and spent 14 total weeks on the chart. “Don’t Play” is Anne-Marie’s seventh top 10 single on the chart, joining her No. 1 Clean Bandit and Sean Paul collaboration hit “Rockabye” and “Kiss My (Uh-Oh),” which reached No. 10 on the chart dated Sept. 11, 2021.

Watch the 2022 Brit Awards, including Anne-Marie’s performance, in full via the YouTube livestream below.