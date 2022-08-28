Anitta Performs Global Hit ‘Envolver’ & Gives Master Class in Twerking at the 2022 VMAs

Making her MTV VMAs debut, Brazilian superstar Anitta was a vision in red wearing a tight blood-red bodysuit to perform her global smash hit, “Envolver.” The Brazilian superstar took the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night (Aug. 28) after being introduced by BLACKPINK, who reminded those in attendance of Anitta’s star-studded collaborations, including Madonna and Snoop Dogg.

Then, Anitta appeared on the very top of a white set of steps that seated her fierce troupe of dancers. She started off with “Envolver” and, as expected, she made her way down the steps to do her viral dance that includes bending over, executing a slow-motion push-up, gyrating her hips while holding a plank position. But she wasn’t done there.

“VMAs, did you think I wasn’t going to shake my a– tonight?” she asked. Immediately she gave a master class in twerking and samba to her funk anthem “Vai Malandra.”

Anitta’s “Envolver” won the best Latin category over songs such as Bad Bunny‘s “Titi Me Preguntó” and Becky G and Karol G‘s “MAMIII.” Earlier this year, the reggaeton track became a global hit driven by its TikTok success. In March, “Envolver” became the first song by a Brazilian act to enter the top 10 on Spotify’s Global chart and subsequently hit No. 1 in Brazil. In April, the track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, marking the first leader on the list by an artist from Brazil.

During her acceptance speech, Anitta made sure to shout out her country, fans and family. “Oh my God,” she started. “I really wasn’t expecting this. This is the first time Brazil [is represented] in these awards. I was born and raised in the ghetto, and tonight, I performed music that was once considered a crime in my country. Thanks to my family and fans,” she ended.

Watch Anitta’s performance below: