Anitta Brings Out Missy Elliott for Joyous ‘Lobby’ Teamup at the 2022 AMAs

Anitta took the stage at the American Music Awards for the first time at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Nov. 20) — with a very special guest in tow.

The Brazilian pop star began her performance with a sultry bit of her Global Excl. US chart-topping smash “Envolver,” grinding with one of her backup dancers while another one cavorted solo in a gigantic cocktail glass. Then, the song transitioned to her 2022 single “Lobby,” with the set also turning over to a hotel backdrop — with a bar and an elevator in the background, and even a bellhop luggage cart for Anitta to be pushed around in while singing.

Then, rap icon and “Lobby” collaborator Missy Elliott arrived to do her verse on the song, while sporting a sparkly Versace suit and gigantic sunglasses. The two artists ended the number trading off vocals next to one another, embracing as the high-energy performance came to a close.

Anitta is also a first-time nominee at the 2022 American Music Awards, nominated in the category of favorite female Latin artist. Elliott is a two-time winner at the AMAs, receiving favorite rap/hip-hop female artist in both 2003 and 2005.

“Envolver” was not only Anitta’s biggest hit to date on the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, it also marked her first unaccompanied solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching No. 70 in April. Missy was a fixture on the Hot 100 throughout the late ’90s and early ’00s, achieving her highest-charting single to date in 2002 with the No. 2-peaking “Work It.”