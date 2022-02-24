Angela Aguilar Channels ‘Encanto’ During Flower-Filled Performance at Premio Lo Nuestro

Ángela Aguilar accepts an award onstage during Univision's 34th Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at FTX Arena on Feb. 24, 2022 in Miami.

Ángela Aguilar was a vision during her performance at the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro awards show. The Mexican songstress took the stage for the second time, following her Vicente Fernández tribute, performing “La Malagueña” in a grand pink ball gown covered in roses, surrounded by a mariachi band of 12, and elegant flamenco dancers.

Aguilar was a star in every sense, her collarbone glimmering with sparkles, matching her equally eye-catching pink heart-shaped earrings. The 18-year-old delivered pristine vocals, overtop the smooth mariachi instrumentation, as rose pedals fell across the stage’s screens.

Aguilar is nominated for a total of seven awards, including Premio Lo Nuestro artist of the year, album of the year for Mexicana Enamorada and song of the year for “Dime Cómo Quieres” alongside Christian Nodal.

Earlier in the night, Aguilar took home the award for best new female artist.

E S P E C T A C U L A R @AngelaAguilar__ ✨💖 #PremioLoNuestro pic.twitter.com/7ykQnoHj1W — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 25, 2022

Under the theme “Vive El Momento,” at this year’s show, J Balvin, Camilo and Nodal lead the list of nominees with 10 each. They are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine each, and Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro with eight.

The 10 artists up for Premio Lo Nuestro artist of the year are Aguilar, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Sebastián Yatra. Other notable categories include album of the year, song of the year, new female artist of the year, and new male artist of the year.