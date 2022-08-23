Indigo Girls, Chris Isaak & Don Williams Among Americana Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees

The Americana Music Association revealed this year’s slate of lifetime achievement award honorees ahead of the annual Americana Honors & Awards ceremony, set for Sept. 14 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Gospel group The Fairfield Four will be honored with the legacy award (co-presented by the National Museum of African American Music), while Stax Records and Motown Records Group executive Al Bell will be honored with the executive lifetime achievement honor. “Wicked Game” singer Chris Isaak will receive the performance honor, while folk-rock duo the Indigo Girls‘ Emily Saliers and Amy Ray will be presented with the spirit of Americana award (co-presented by the First Amendment Center). The late Don Williams, who had a string of hits such as “I Believe in You,” will be honored with the president’s award.

Williams was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010. Bell received a trustees award from the Recording Academy in 2011.

“This year’s lifetime achievement honorees represent the diverse sounds that contribute to American roots music,” Jed Hilly, executive director of the Americana Music Association, said in a statement. “Our honorees have inspired this community individually and have collectively changed the landscape of the music industry. I can’t wait for this show!”

In addition to the lifetime achievement honors, the Americana Honors & Awards ceremony will reveal the winners in a number of categories including artist of the year and album of the year. Among this year’s top nominees are Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, Billy Strings, Adia Victoria, The War and Treaty and Yola.

The Americana Honors & Awards is the centerpiece of the AMA’s annual Americanafest, slated for Sept. 13-17 in Nashville.