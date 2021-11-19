How to Watch the 2021 American Music Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The American Music Awards are finally here, taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 21). With Cardi B, a three-time nominee this year, hosting the show for the first time, it’s surely a must-see event.

As the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 120 countries and territories, according to MRC.

If you’re in town and would like to catch the show in person, tickets are still available here.

See below for everything you need to know about tuning into this year’s AMAs, and what to expect.

When Are the 2021 AMAs?

The 2021 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you have cable (or a digital TV antenna like this one from Amazon), you can watch the AMAs on TV through your local ABC affiliate.

How to Watch the AMAs Online Free

If you’ve cut the cord, you’ll still be able to watch the American Music Awards live by streaming it using SlingTV, fuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV. All of these services offer free trials, which will allow you to watch the AMAs for free online and stream performances without cable.

For those without cable, ABC can be streamed online via . Signing up for free trials of fuboTV or SlingTV will give you access to ABC as well, as both services include ABC, to let you watch the AMAs live on TV or stream the American Music Awards from your laptop, tablet or phone.

The AMAs will also be available to stream in full the day following the event. Sign up for a Hulu free trial here to watch the AMAs.

Who Is Performing at the AMAs?

Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Kane Brown, BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, Chlöe, Coldplay x BTS, Diplo, Mickey Guyton, Walker Hayes, Måneskin, New Edition and New Kids on The Block, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Tyler, The Creator, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, and Zoe Wees are all set to perform.

Among the star-studded presenters are Brandy, Madelyn Cline, Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler, Winnie Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, JoJo Siwa and JB Smoove.

Who Is Nominated at the 2021 American Music Awards?

Olivia Rodrigo leads the AMA nominations with seven nods. See our full list of nominees here.