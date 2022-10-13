Bad Bunny Leads 2022 American Music Awards Nominations: Full List

Bad Bunny leads the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards with eight nods, including his first for artist of the year. If the Puerto Rican superstar wins in all eight categories, he would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMAs in a single year.

Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six nods each. That makes Bey and Swift the year’s top female nominees. The two powerhouses are facing off in three categories — artist of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album.

Adele, Harry Styles, The Weeknd and Future each received five nods. Imagine Dragons and Måneskin are tied as the group with the most nods – four. Jack Harlow and Tems also received four nods.

The American Music Awards are set to air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET, and via tape delay at 8 p.m. PT, on ABC. A host has not yet been announced. Cardi B hosted last year’s show.

There are seven nominees for artist of the year, up from five nominees in each of the last five years. Swift received her record-extending ninth nomination in the category; Drake, his sixth; The Weeknd, his fifth. Adele, Beyoncé and Styles each received their third – counting Styles’ two previous nods with One Direction. As noted, this was Bad Bunny’s first nod in the category.

Swift holds the record for the most wins in the artist of the year category (six). She also holds the record for most AMA wins overall (34).

The AMAs added or revived six categories this year – favorite K-pop artist, favorite Afrobeats artist, favorite rock song, favorite rock album, favorite touring artist and favorite soundtrack. This is a breakthrough for K-pop and Afrobeats, which have not previously had AMAs categories dedicated to them. Favorite touring artist was dropped the last two years because of the pandemic, when relatively few people went to concerts. Favorite soundtrack was dropped last year when moviegoing was down for the same reason.

The AMAs dropped one category this year – favorite trending song, won last year by Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body.”

With two nods (collaboration of the year and favorite touring artist), Elton John makes history as the longest-recognized artist in AMA history. He was nominated for favorite pop/rock male artist in 1974 at the inaugural American Music Awards. He lost to singer/songwriter Jim Croce, whose death in a September 1973 plane crash triggered a tremendous sales surge.

More than 40 artists received their first-ever nominations this year, including the aforementioned Harlow and Tems (four nods each), Latto (three), Blackpink (one), Anitta (one), and Swedish House Mafia (one).

The nominations announcement kicked off ABC’s Good Morning America with a reveal of the 2022 new artist of the year nominees — Dove Cameron, Gayle, Latto, Måneskin and Steve Lacy. The segment featured a video of two-time AMA winner Becky G surprising this year’s nominees with the news. Additional nominees were announced via the AMAs’ Twitter account.

The AMAs bill themselves as “the world’s largest fan-voted awards show.” They further tout that last year’s show was the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions.

Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, and cover the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022 (representing Billboard chart dates of Oct. 9, 2021, through Oct. 1, 2022).

The 2022 American Music Awards are produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Collins, founder and CEO of the company that bears his name, returns as showrunner and executive producer. Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, two of the top executives in Collins’ company, and Larry Klein, a longtime member of the AMAs production inner circle, are also executive producers.

This is the 50th edition of the show, which was created by TV music/variety OG Dick Clark in 1973. The show has aired on ABC continuously since 1974, marking one of the longest continuous network relationships for any awards show.

Here’s a complete list of 2022 American Music Awards nominees:

Artist of the year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite touring artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite music video

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favorite pop duo or group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite pop album

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite pop song

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favorite female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Favorite country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite country album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favorite country song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Favorite hip-hop album

Future, I Never Liked You

Gunna, DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favorite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R&B album

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite R&B song

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite Latin duo or group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Rosalía, Motomami

Favorite Latin song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite rock artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite rock song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite rock album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Ghost, Impera

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favorite inspirational artist

Anne Wilson

for King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favorite gospel artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

Favorite dance/electronic artist

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favorite soundtrack

ELVIS

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Afrobeats artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Favorite K-pop artist

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

