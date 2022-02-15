An All-Female Hosting Team for the 2022 Oscars? Great Idea, But These Other Awards Shows Did It First

The Academy Awards made news on Tuesday (Feb. 15) with the announcement of the first all-female hosting team in its 94-year history. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the 2022 Oscars, which will air live on March 27.

But while this is a first for the Oscars, it’s far from the first time an awards show has had an all-female hosting team. Here are six award shows that got there first:

Explore Explore Amy Schumur See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Golden Globes: Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the show four times (2013-15, 2021). They were funny, witty and engaging – and just may be the best hosting team in awards show history. All four shows were held at the Golden Globes’ usual home, the jam-packed Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Primetime Emmys: Ellen DeGeneres, then starring in Ellen, and Patricia Richardson, then starring in Home Improvement, co-hosted the 1994 Primetime Emmys, which were held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. DeGeneres returned to host the show solo in 2001 and 2005.

Daytime Emmys: The show has had all-female hosting teams twice. Talk-show host Leeza Gibbons and actress Deidre Hall co-hosted the 1995 Daytime Emmys, held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. The 2020 show (remotely produced, because of COVID-19) was co-hosted by the hosts of the CBS talk show The Talk – Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Marie Osmond.

Latin Grammys: Mexican actress Jacqueline Bracamontes and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Roselyn Sánchez co-hosted the 2015 show, held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the site of the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Incidentally, the Grammys have not only never had an all-female hosting team, they’ve never had a hosting team, period. They have had solo hosts (or no host) every year since becoming a live telecast in 1971.

CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood hosted the 2019 show, with “special guest” co-hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. The Country Music Association was making a statement that country radio needs to play more recordings by female artists, and they led by example. The show was held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

CMT Music Awards: This country awards show has had all-female hosting teams twice. Sisters Barbara, Louise and Irlene Mandrell co-hosted the 1989 show, which was held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Sportscaster and TV personality Erin Andrews and actress Brittany Snow co-hosted the 2015 show, which was held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood. The show will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.