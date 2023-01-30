×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Who Should Win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards? Vote!

Let us know which album you want to win the album of the year Grammy award by voting in our poll below.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Eric Rojas*

The Grammy Awards are taking over Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Feb. 5), and some of the biggest names in music are vying for the coveted album of the year award.

Explore

Explore

beyonce

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

ABBA’s Voyage, Adele’s 30, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lizzo’s Special and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House are all up for album of the year.

We at Billboard want to know who you’d like to see take home the award. Let us know by voting below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad