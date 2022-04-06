×
What’s Your Favorite Album of the Year Winner Since 2000? Vote!

We want to know your favorite album of the year Grammy winner since the year 2000.

Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste accepts the Album of the Year award for "We Are" onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI

Jon Batiste took home the Grammy for album of the year on Sunday night (April 3), beating his fellow nominees Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber.

In celebration of Music’s Biggest Night, Billboard‘s Andrew Unterberger ranked every single album of the year winner — yes, all 64 of them — from worst to best, but we want to know what your top album was.

Let us know your favorite album of the year winner since 2000 by voting in the poll below.

