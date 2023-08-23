Bjork Wins Best Live Performance Ahead of 2023 AIM Independent Music Awards (Full List of Nominees)

The Association of Independent Music (AIM) has revealed its nominees in 12 categories for the 2023 AIM Awards.

RAYE and Shygirl each received three nominations. 070 Shake, who collaborated with RAYE on “Escapism,” received two, as did Ezra Collective, Overmono and ENNY. Other notable nominees include: Wet Leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yves Tumor, Little Simz and Rina Sawayama.

AIM also revealed the winners of two awards.

Björk won the publicly-voted Best Live Performance award, besting Beabadoobee, MUNA and Japan’s kawaii-metal girl band BABYMETAL.

Dr. Charisse Beaumont, CEO of Black Lives in Music (BLiM), was named Diversity Champion in recognition of her groundbreaking work in creating an inclusive music industry, such as the rollout of BLiM’s voluntary Music Industry Anti-Racism Code.

The AIM Independent Music Awards recognizes the achievements of independent labels, artists and entrepreneurs that make up the U.K.’s independent music sector.

Silvia Montello, CEO of AIM, said in a statement: “The AIM Independent Music Awards are a night to celebrate the best of the UK’s independent music community, and to showcase its triumphs and innovations. We are proud to be able to honour the diversity and talent across the UK ‘s independent labels, artists, entrepreneurs and champions and it’s fantastic to see continued public recognition of Björk’s trailblazing live shows!”

The awards will be presented at London’s Roundhouse on Sept. 26.

The ceremony will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, an anniversary that has been feted at numerous awards shows already this year. The segment, supported by BBC 1Xtra, will recognize hip-hop’s influence and its lasting impact on the emergence of jungle, grime and drum & bass.

Here’s a complete list of nominees for the 2023 AIM Awards.

Best Live Performance

Björk (One Little Independent)

Diversity Champion

Charisse Beaumont – Black Lives in Music

PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist

AntsLive (Payday Records, Trademark Records)

John Summit (Off The Grid Records)

Surya Sen (Skint Records)

Vibe Chemistry (DnB Allstars Records)

Wet Leg (Domino Records)

Music Entrepreneur of the Year

Alex Brees – Un:hurd

Caius Pawson – Young / Space

Jess Kangalee – Good Energy PR

Keturah Cummings – Forward Slash

Yasin El Ashrafi – HQ Familia

Best Boutique Label

Chess Club

Glasgow Underground

Houndstooth

Rough Bones

So Young Records

Best Independent Label

Defected Records

Forever Living Originals

Hospital Records

One Little Independent

Transgressive

Best Creative Campaign

Because Music (Shygirl – “Nymph”)

Dirty Hit (Rina Sawayama – “Hold the Girl”)

Human Re Sources (RAYE – “My 21st Century Blues”)

Ninja Tune (Young Fathers – “Heavy Heavy”)

Partisan Records (Ezra Collective – “Where I’m Meant to Be”)

XL Recordings (Yaeji – “With a Hammer”)

UK Independent Breakthrough

Ezra Collective (Partisan Records)

I.Jordan (Ninja Tune)

Overmono (XL Recordings)

Shygirl (Because Music)

Suki Waterhouse (Sub Pop)

Best Independent Track (Meta)

Connie Constance – “Hurt You” (Play It Again Sam)

ENNY – “Charge It” (FAMM)

Four Tet – “Three Drums” (Text Records)

Makaya McCraven – “Dream Another” (XL Recordings)

Overmono – “Good Lies” (XL Recordings)

RAYE, 070 Shake – “Escapism” (Human Re Sources)

Shygirl – “Shlut” (Because Music)

Sudan Archives – “Selfish Soul” (Stones Throw Records)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” feat. Perfume Genius (Secretly Canadian)

Yves Tumor – “Echolalia” (Warp Records)

Best Independent EP/ Mixtape

Bellah – Adultsville (Base ‘N’ Rebulz X Marathon Music Group)

ENNY – We Go Again (FAMM)

Jessica Winter – Limerance (Lucky Number)

Saint Joshua – EP2 (Ditto Music)

yunè pinku – BABYLON IX (PLATOON)

Best Independent Album

Avelino – God Save The Streets (More Music Records/ OddChild Music)

Kelela – Raven (Warp Records)

Little Simz – No Thank You (Forever Living Originals)

Nova Twins – Supernova (Marshall Records)

Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors (September Recordings)

Oliver Sim – Hideous Bastard (Young)

RAYE – My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources)

Rina Sawayama – Hold the Girl (Dirty Hit)

Shygirl – Nymph (Because Music)

Wu-Lu – LOGGERHEAD(Warp Records)

Best Independent Remix

Sega Bodega Remix (One Little Independent) – Björk – “Ovuke” (feat. Shygirl)

Soulwax Remix (Deewee / Because Music) – Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – “Cliché”

Nu:Tone Remix (Hospital Records) – GLXY – “Butterfly Effect” (feat. Hugh Hardie & Visionobi)

Jamie XX remix (Young) – Oliver Sim – “GMT”

Boys Noize (Secretly Canadian) – Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Wolf”

One to Watch (BBC Music Introducing)

Jessica Winter (Lucky Number)

Juice Menace (Supernature)

FLOWEROVLOVE (FAE GRP)

Laughta (MDLBEAST)

Master Peace (PMR)

Best Independent Video (Vevo)

Ezra Collective – “No Confusion” ft. Kojey Radical (Partisan Records)

Kelela – “Enough for Love” (Warp Records)

Obongjayar – “I Wish It Was Me (Live)” (September Recordings)

RAYE, 070 Shake – “Escapism” (Human Re Sources)

Wesley Joseph – “MONSOON” (EEVILTWINN)