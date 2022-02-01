Adele Will Be Performing at the 2022 Brit Awards: ‘I’m Looking Forward to It!’

Adele announced on Tuesday (Feb. 1) that she’ll be performing at the 2022 Brit Awards.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” she captioned a blurry photo of herself laughing. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

The English superstar will return home to London for the awards show, which will take place at the 02 Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 8. She will join Ed Sheeran, Dave, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Sam Fender on the lineup.

Adele and three fellow performers — Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz — lead the Brit nominations with four each. Adele is up for artist of the year; song of the year for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 mainstay “Easy On Me”; Mastercard album of the year for 30 (which was the U.K.’s biggest album of 2021); and pop/R&B.

The news of her performance comes one day after Doja Cat said she will no longer be performing at the awards show after “numerous” members of her crew contracted COVID-19. The announcement also follows Adele’s tearful video on Jan. 20 when she postponed her Las Vegas Weekends With Adele residency. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are,” she said at the time. “And it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now.”

