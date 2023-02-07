Adele Makes Hilarious Cameo in Lizzo’s Up-Close Grammys Video of Harry Styles Winning AOTY: Watch

When Harry Styles was announced as the winner of this year’s Grammy album of the year award, his good friend and fellow nominee Lizzo could be seen on live TV filming him with a big smile on her face as he walked up onstage to accept. And, after teasing fans that she might, the 34-year-old songstress has posted the up-close video — and it features a hilarious cameo from Adele, who was seated right next to her.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Adele Harry Styles Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news

In the clip, posted to TikTok two days after the Sunday night (Feb. 5) awards ceremony, Lizzo captures Styles bewildered reaction to winning the coveted prize for his May 2022 record Harry’s House from just a couple feet away. The “Special” singer can be heard screaming loud and proud in support of her pal throughout the video, and at one point, her lens goes up in the air as Styles bounds over to her and gives her a big hug, a sweet moment that was also caught on camera during the ceremony’s broadcast.

As the “As It Was” singer climbs onstage, Lizzo pans her phone camera over to zoom in on Adele, who remained in her seat even as the immediate crowd around her gave Styles a standing ovation. “Why you filming me for?” the “Easy On Me” singer, who won best pop solo performance earlier that night, hilariously protests.

Twitter speculation has it that Adele, a self-proclaimed super fan of Beyoncé, was one of many Beyhive members to be disappointed that the “Break My Soul” artist had lost album of the year for a fourth time. After all, when she was the one to beat out Bey for the same award back in 2017, Adele literally apologized to her during her own acceptance speech.

Regardless, Lizzo — who earlier that night won record of the year for “About Damn Time” and gave Beyoncé a special shoutout of her own during her acceptance speech — had a great time celebrating her former boyband star friend. When a photo of her taking a video of Styles during his big win started circulating on Twitter, she retweeted it and teased, “SHOULD I POST?!”

The Yitty founder also shared a slew of selfies with Styles, Adele and Beyoncé after the ceremony, writing, “I won.”

See Lizzo’s TikTok featuring Harry Styles and Adele below.