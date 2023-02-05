×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Adele Thanks Her Son During Grammys 2023 Acceptance Speech

"He's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time," she said after winning best pop solo performance.

Adele, Grammy Awards
Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for "Easy On Me" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/GI

Adele paid tribute to her son during an emotional acceptance speech at the Grammys on Sunday (Feb. 5), after winning the trophy for best pop solo performance for “Easy on Me.”

Explore

Explore

Adele

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Here I am crying,” she told the crowd before dedicating the win to her son, Angelo. Heading into the awards ceremony, Adele had already earned 15 Grammy wins, including album of the year wins for 25 and 21. She has had 25 total Grammy nominations during her career.

Related

Stevie Wonder, GRAMMY Awards

Stevie Wonder Throws the 2023 Grammys Back to Motown With Guest-Filled Medley

“I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son’s life; he’s been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time,” she told the audience gathered at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

“Easy on Me” was nominated in the category alongside Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.”

Adele had seven nominations heading into the 65th annual Grammy Awards, with “Easy on Me” earning recognition in categories including song of the year, best music video and record of the year. She has previously won in the best pop solo performance category for her recordings of “Someone Like You,” “Set Fire to the Rain [Live],” and “Hello.”

“Easy on Me” spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. Other songs released from Adele’s 30 album include “Oh My God,” “I Drink Wine,” and “Can I Get It.”

Adele’s Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, runs through March.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad