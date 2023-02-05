Adele Thanks Her Son During Grammys 2023 Acceptance Speech

Adele paid tribute to her son during an emotional acceptance speech at the Grammys on Sunday (Feb. 5), after winning the trophy for best pop solo performance for “Easy on Me.”

“Here I am crying,” she told the crowd before dedicating the win to her son, Angelo. Heading into the awards ceremony, Adele had already earned 15 Grammy wins, including album of the year wins for 25 and 21. She has had 25 total Grammy nominations during her career.

“I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son’s life; he’s been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time,” she told the audience gathered at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

“Easy on Me” was nominated in the category alongside Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.”

Adele had seven nominations heading into the 65th annual Grammy Awards, with “Easy on Me” earning recognition in categories including song of the year, best music video and record of the year. She has previously won in the best pop solo performance category for her recordings of “Someone Like You,” “Set Fire to the Rain [Live],” and “Hello.”

“Easy on Me” spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. Other songs released from Adele’s 30 album include “Oh My God,” “I Drink Wine,” and “Can I Get It.”

Adele’s Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, runs through March.