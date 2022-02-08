Here’s Why Fans Think Adele Is Engaged After the 2022 Brit Awards

Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 8, 2022 in London.

Could Adele be engaged? That’s the question that left fans buzzing after seeing the superstar on the red carpet for the 2022 Brit Awards.

The singer strutted down the step-and-repeat outside London’s O2 arena on Tuesday (Feb. 8), casually showing off a truly massive teardrop diamond she was sporting on her left ring finger.

“Guys i think adele is engaged omfg,” one follower tweeted alongside a photo of the “Easy on Me” songstress nonchalantly placing her hand on the hip of her custom Armani Privé tulle gown, while another wrote, “Wait a damn minute. Is @adele engaged? If so congratulations.”

During the British awards show, Adele was nominated for a total of four awards, including British album of the year (for 30), British artist of the year, best British song (for “Easy on Me,” which she’s already won) and best pop/R&B act. She also performed the defiant ballad “I Drink Wine” from 30 at the show.

Just one week ago, the icon subtly shut down rumors that her relationship with sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul was on the rocks at the very same time that she announced she’d be taking the Brits stage for the first time since taking home the ceremony’s global success award in 2017.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!” she wrote before adding, “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Billboard has reached out to Adele’s team for comment. Take a look at some of the fan speculation below.

guys i think adele is engaged omfg pic.twitter.com/1Wa3f8lGs0 — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) February 8, 2022

I always get it wrong please is that ring on Adele’s ring finger? Like is that the hand you wear it on when you’re engaged? https://t.co/hXQm6RnP4H — Ọrẹ Ogunbiyi (@OreOgunb) February 8, 2022

Wait a damn minute. Is @adele engaged? If so congratulations 🎉 pic.twitter.com/u9sKZljIJC — Richie Valentino (@danyekardashian) February 8, 2022