Adele Reacts to Emmy Win: ‘Trust Me to Officially Have an EGO’

Adele is one step closer to becoming an EGOT after winning an Emmy this weekend. The star proudly posed for a pair of selfies with an Emmy statuette on Sunday (Sept. 4) following the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where Adele: One Night Only was one of the night’s top winners.

Explore Explore Adele See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO,” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter Sunday night, tagging one of the executive producers of Adele: One Night Only and adding a laughing emoji to her message.

Adele won the Emmy for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), and her CBS television special was the winner in four other categories.

Paul Dugdale, the director of Adele: One Night Only, won outstanding directing for a variety special, and the show took home the awards for outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special, and outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control for a special.

“Thank you so much @televisionacad, I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x,” said Adele.

The other nominees in Adele’s category were Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix), Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max), Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix) and One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga (CBS).

Adele had already won 15 Grammys and an Oscar, so she now only needs to take home a Tony to reach the status of EGOT — a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, four of the major American entertainment awards.

Adele: One Night Only aired in November 2021 and featured 10 performances — including four songs from her latest album 30 — as well as a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Winston and Raj Kapoor, two of the executive producers of the special, are also executive producers of the upcoming Grammy Awards, where Adele is expected to be a major player.

Adele: One Night Only was produced by Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions. Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Raj Kapoor, Tara Montgomery and Terry Wood were executive producers. Rob Paine was co-executive producer. All won Emmys.

See Adele’s celebratory post below. Check out the full list of winners at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards here.