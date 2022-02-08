Adele Shimmers With ‘I Drink Wine’ Performance at the 2022 Brit Awards

All that glitters is gold, and Adele was no exception when she performed “I Drink Wine” at the 2022 Brit Awards on Tuesday (Feb. 8), held at the O2 Arena.

This marks Adele’s first Brit Awards performance in six years. The English pop superstar last took the stage in 2016 when she performed “When We Were Young” from 25, which won Mastercard album of the year that year.

The upside of Adele’s somber ballad was her shimmering golden gown cascading down and covering the black grand piano she sat atop like it was her throne. The evening’s host and British comedian Mo Gilligan has been calling her the “queen” all night long, and she certainly looks the part. Her backup singers in matching dazzling black outfits gave the hometown hitmaker an extra boost in her performance, though Adele has proven with her latest record-shattering album 30 that she can stand on her own two feet just fine.

Perhaps the most sparkling element of her appearance at the Brits was the teardrop diamond ring fans spotted her wearing on her left ring finger, which sparked engagement rumors with her current boyfriend Rich Paul.

Adele took home the first award of the evening when “Easy on Me” won song of the year. The song spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its parent project 30 spent six weeks reigning atop the Billboard 200.